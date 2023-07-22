Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

MGYR stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.13. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 22.66%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael F. Lombardi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,279.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 480,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

