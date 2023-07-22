MagnetGold (MTG) Price Hits $0.26

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $70.40 million and $15,745.05 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

