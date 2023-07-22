LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.