Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $538,889,000 after acquiring an additional 273,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $235.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

