Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $165.61 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $371.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

