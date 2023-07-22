Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Takes $380,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VPL opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

