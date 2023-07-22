Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 35 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $453.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

