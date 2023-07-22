Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,315 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

MKC stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.