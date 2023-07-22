Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,011 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $78.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

