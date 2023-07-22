Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $259.67 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $265.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

