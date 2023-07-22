Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $611,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $585,361,000,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

