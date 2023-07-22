Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of XEL opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

