Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.48.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.24 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

