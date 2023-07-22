Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $90.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

