London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.53

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.53 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 13.23 ($0.17). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 0 shares.

London & Associated Properties Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.24 million, a P/E ratio of 240.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

