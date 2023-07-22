Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $55.65 million and $45,863.48 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

