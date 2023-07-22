Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $294.38 million and approximately $737,210.02 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 294,668,641 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

