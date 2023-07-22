Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,609 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $249.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $251.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

