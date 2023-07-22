Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.