Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

