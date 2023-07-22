Lincoln National Corp Purchases 11,071 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,217,000 after acquiring an additional 255,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 278,070 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 302,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 210,966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

IHAK stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $577.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

