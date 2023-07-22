Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

