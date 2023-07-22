Lincoln National Corp Has $2.44 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock worth $656,368,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $350.93 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

