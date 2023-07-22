Lincoln National Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

