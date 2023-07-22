Lincoln National Corp Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

AON stock opened at $340.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.28.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

