Lincoln National Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,682. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

USB stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

