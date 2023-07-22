Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 137.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.53.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

