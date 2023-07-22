Lincoln National Corp Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW opened at $92.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

