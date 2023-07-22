Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Issue $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $9.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $207.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.