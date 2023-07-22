Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $14.46 billion and $29.14 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,858.56 or 0.06254380 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,777,623 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,775,148.71227419. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,890.3759138 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $34,832,263.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

