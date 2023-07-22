Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Short Interest Update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,190,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 13,230,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LICY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,093. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

