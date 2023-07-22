Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Short Interest Update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,190,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 13,230,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.
Li-Cycle Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LICY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,093. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Li-Cycle
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.