Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.48

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.48 and traded as high as C$21.46. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$21.46, with a volume of 359 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95.

Leon’s Furniture ( TSE:LNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.01 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.140748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

