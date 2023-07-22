LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $63,167.44 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

