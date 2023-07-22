Lego Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.30 (LEGO)

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Lego Coin token can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Lego Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,000.00 billion and approximately $19.30 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lego Coin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Lego Coin

Lego Coin launched on April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lego Coin’s official website is www.legocoinlive.com.

Lego Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

