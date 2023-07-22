Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Up 6.5% in June

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.38. 1,259,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

