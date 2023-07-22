LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,887,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after buying an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after buying an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,276,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after buying an additional 47,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII opened at $128.79 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.58.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

