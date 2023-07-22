Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) versus Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Head to Head Comparison

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -67.18% -43.93% Beam Therapeutics -412.45% -42.04% -23.25%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 3 3 0 2.29 Beam Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kodiak Sciences and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $12.86, suggesting a potential upside of 76.37%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $67.91, suggesting a potential upside of 111.75%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Beam Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$333.82 million ($5.91) -1.23 Beam Therapeutics $76.70 million 31.87 -$289.09 million ($4.45) -7.21

Beam Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Kodiak Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease; and the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel for treatment of impaired vision and blindness. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

