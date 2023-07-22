Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

NYSE KNX opened at $56.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.53.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

