Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.53.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.9 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

