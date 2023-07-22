KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of KLA worth $99,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

KLA stock opened at $458.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $493.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.