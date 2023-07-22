Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Upgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Kinnevik from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

Kinnevik Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNKBF opened at C$13.24 on Tuesday. Kinnevik has a 12 month low of C$11.55 and a 12 month high of C$18.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.45.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early to late venture and growth capital. The firm also prefers indirect investments in venture capital funds. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.