KeyCorp Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $91.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 888 reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

