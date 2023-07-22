Key Financial Inc Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.45 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

