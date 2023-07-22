Key Financial Inc Sells 127 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $137.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average is $124.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

