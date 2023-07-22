Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $194.90 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.95.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.56.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

