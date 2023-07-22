Key Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

