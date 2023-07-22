Key Financial Inc Buys Shares of 5,065 Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,707,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,841,000 after buying an additional 1,508,926 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,682,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,973,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 236,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,016,000.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

FLGV opened at $20.76 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

