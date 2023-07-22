Key Financial Inc Buys 456 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

