Key Financial Inc Buys 195 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 256.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $734.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

