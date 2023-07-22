Key Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,796,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter.

NULV stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

